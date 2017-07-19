Princess Diana's Lionel Richie Cassette Tapes go on Public Display

Buckingham Palace is opening its doors to the public tomorrow, as the annual Royal Collection show gets underway. The Queen's using her stand in a bit of the room to show off some of the presents she's been given from overseas visitors, while a separate area in the palace's Music Room concentrates on artifacts left from the time of Princess Diana.

So what we're seeing is a time capsule that commemorates someone who was young in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Hence she has a little briefcase full of cassette tapes, with the Royal Collection keen to point out that she liked George Michael and Elton John at the peak of her fame, but it's also possible to see something from Lionel Richie buried in there. Here, what else is there?

Is that Def Leppard's Pyromania in there? No, probably not. Charles would've got that one on vinyl, so there wouldn't have been any point in having a duplicate. [Royal Collection]

