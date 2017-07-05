Renewable Whisky Sludge Biofuel Powers Unmodded Car

A new form of biofuel has been successfully tested in the UK, with an unmodified petrol-engined vehicle having a bit of a drive with no ill effects after consuming a tank full of biobutanol.

Biobutanol is created from draff and pot ale -- the leftover byproducts of the whisky-making process -- with Scottish educational startup Celtic Renewables using the yeast sludge waste from Perthshire's Tullibardine Distillery to create the sustainable form of biofuel, via a bacterial anaerobic process that eats the sugars then poos out Acetone, Butanol and Ethanol.

They say this is a vastly more environmentally sound process than creating traditional biofuels, which are fermented from specifically grown products, using planet space that would be better used growing food for humans.

CR's Professor Martin Tangney said: "This is the first time in history that a car has ever been driven with a biofuel produced from whisky production residues. It is fitting to do this historic drive in Scotland, which is famous not just for its world-renowned whisky but also for being a powerhouse for renewable energy." [Celtic Renewables via BBC]

