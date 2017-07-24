Rick and Morty Season 3 Will be Coming to Netflix in the UK

We've known for a while that the long-awaited third series of Rick and Morty would be hitting US televisions on 30th July, but the announcement of a UK broadcaster was noticeably absent. Now Netflix, which currently hosts the first two series of the excellent animated comedy, has announced it will be getting the new episodes as well.

Speaking to The Independent, Netflix confirmed that a new episode of the show will be available every Sunday, starting on 30th of July and ending on 8th October. The first one available will be The Rickshank Redemption which initially aired as an April Fool's Day joke in the US.

Now here's the bad news. Because The Rickshank Redemption has already aired in the US, the episode being broadcast on Adult Swim on 30th July is actually the second episode of the 10-episode series (titled Rickmancing the Stone). So it sounds as though the UK will be a week behind US. I've reached out to Netflix to clarify, and will update when I hear back.

This is a bit of a change for Netlix, which usually uploads new episodes the day after they air in the US. It'll also be a bit disappointing for people who already watched the first episode via legally-dubious methods.

Still, this is good news. The transition from US to UK TV screens is often very inconsistent, and in some cases has left fans waiting for new episodes months after the US premiere. While it's not ideal, waiting a week isn't such a huge problem. Especially since it means you can enjoy the new episodes legally, and without risking getting caught by Theresa May's cyber spies. [The Independent]

More Tv Posts: