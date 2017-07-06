Robert Kirkman's Thief of Thieves is Becoming a Gorgeous Video Game

In Robert Kirkman’s Thief of Thieves, world-renowned thief and conman Conrad Paulson gives up his life of stealing in favor of a new life of stealing... from other criminals. Naturally, Paulson’s former colleagues don’t take kindly to his new lifestyle and he’s forced to go on the run.

Ongoing monthly since February 2012, Thief of Thieves has followed Paulson on his journey to win back his estranged family and finally settle down into the sort of simple life he’s always dreamed of. In the books, Paulson hasn’t quite achieved his goal yet. In a new video game from Skybound Entertainment and Finnish indie studio Rival Games, he’ll look back at the time he spent training Celia, his former apprentice.

“We’re excited to broaden Robert Kirkman’s world with a mix of characters from the original plot and fresh faces,” Skybound Interactive president Dan Murray said in a statement. “Rival Games has created an excellent expansion of the original storyline and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.”

From the looks of it, most of Thief of Thieves’ mechanics use stealth and information-gathering, while the story itself will fill in some of the history between Celia and Paulson that’s missing from the original comic. Early demos of the game will be available to play at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and the game is planned for release sometime next year. Take a look at the first gameplay trailer below.

