Rogue Drone Shuts Down Gatwick

Some flights into Gatwick had to be diverted last night, after reports of a drone being spotted in the area caused operators to panic, delay flights and send a few planes off to land elsewhere.

A Gatwick spokesperson explained what happened with: "Due to reports of a drone observation in the vicinity of the airfield, runway operations at Gatwick were suspended between 18:10 BST and 18:19, and again from 18:36 to 18:41, resulting in a small number of go-arounds and diverts. Operations have resumed and the police continue to investigate."

One EasyJet flight to Gatwick was instead landed at "London" Southend airport, leaving passengers suffering the indignity of a coach transfer to bring their holiday to a miserable end. One BA flight was sent to Bournemouth too, with three other EasyJet planes diverted, including one that stopped at Stansted after first pulling a few loops over the English Channel while authorities decided what to do with it. [Sky News]

