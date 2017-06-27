Ron Howard Shares A Video From The Han Solo Set, Trolls Us All

Oh, Ron. You're such a dirty tease.

Despite the untitled Han Solo prequel enduring all sorts of strife recently - original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were booted off the project just over a week ago - the film's new helmer isn't above some good-natured Twitter teasing. Get ready for one hell of a Han Solo spoiler:

despite my NDA & a closed set here's a carefully chosen behind the scenes look at the #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/bd2x19TFGy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2017

Psyche!

Considering lead Alden Ehrenreich has allegedly been forced to undergo acting lessons during the movie's production, I'd give serious consideration to including this epic bin moment in the final cut if I were Mr Howard.

The Han Solo prequel is currently scheduled to hit cinemas next May, though don't be surprised if that date ends up slipping to a Far, Far Away point in the future.