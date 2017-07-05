Sky Fiddles With Channels To Create More Sports Output For Now Customers

Sky Sports continues to dominate in the coverage of the world's various sports. It had the one with the egg ball at the weekend, and has apparently considerable coverage of the zoomy cars and the round ball one. So sports-are-go over at Sky.

Oh, also, they've decided to add some new channels and stuff. Previously this was all tied-up in boring numbers like 1 and 4 and Extra. Now, though, things are going to change, instead themed around the sort of sports they have. For example there's now a Sky Sports Football, which is for the round ball one. There's also Sky Sports Premier League, which is for the slightly better round kicking players.

Sky Sports F1 is the same, it features the very, very fast cars. A marquee channel for all the very best stuff has been birthed too, it's called Sky Sports Main Event and honestly, it's hard to come up with a worse name for a TV channel. Sky Sports Cricket is about slightly harder balls and Sky Golf has the small hard balls and presumably moving images of those skilled at manipulating those balls to do their bidding.

The changes will affect Sky delivered by a dish as well as Sky's Now TV, which comes into your home over the good internet - not the bad internet Kodi plugins use. Now TV customers won't pay any more for their sports pass, it's still £33.99 per month, £10.99 per week or £6.99 per day. What you do get is the full 10 channels instead of the old seven. The press release Sky sent us didn't mention anything about changes to regular TV pricing.

The new channels will launch on the 18th of July.

The full list is: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix.

