Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 Will "Usher Us Into The Aftermath" Of Avengers 4

The currently untitled Avengers movie - due out May 2019 - will end Marvel's original 22 (!) movie arc. I'm predicting said film ends this colossus story with Thanos and Tony Stark putting their differences aside to chow down on some shawarma. While we wait to see how things end for Iron Man and chums, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (or whatever the final film ends up being called) will deal with the fallout of the Avengers' last adventure.

Image: Marvel/Sony

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Feige talks about what sort of journey we can expect Peter Parker and his arachnid alter-ego to undergo in the next few MCU movies:

“In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”

It's great Marvel clearly has a game-plan for Spidey to follow over the next few films, and it shows the confidence the studio (rightly) has in the character for the next chapter of the MCU to open on a Spider-Man movie.

Let's just hope whatever events befall the Avengers in Spring 2019 don't cast too long a shadow over the web-slinger, because Marvel's most famous hero is easily strong enough to stand (swing?) on his own two super feet.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is out July 7, and according to critics, kicks all the ass.