Star Wars Poster Recreated in Vast Cambridgeshire Maize Maze

Regional attraction Skylark Events in Cambridgeshire is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars in a manner suitable for its rural location, with the owner having created a maze based on the film's original poster.

Farmer Edward Gowler makes a new maze each summer, with this year's based on the film he probably likes. It only really works when viewed from the sky, though, with aerial images showing the logo, some legs and generally discernable shapes of people holding objects for visitors to walk around.

Co-owner of the site Bart Woodbine said: "We are farmers who diversified 14 years ago setting up a garden centre. It was good at the start with the popularity of changing rooms and Alan Titchmarsh, but then the gardening fad faded so we needed something else to take over. People love it. It's a real grabber and this is the most complicated one we have done. It has three times as many points."

The maze opens on the 15th of July. Tim Rose, who played Admiral Ackbar, was on hand for the initial media launch. [Cambridge News]

