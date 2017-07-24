Star Wars' Snoke is an Entirely CGI Villain According to Andy Serkis

Supreme Leader Snoke is a disgusting dude. Stick Gollum's face inside a George Foreman grill for half an hour, and the resulting charred mug would no doubt be an exact replica of the Star Wars villain. Ugly or not though, the creation of this character — in large part due to actor Andy Serkis' spot-on delivery — is fascinating.

Speaking to Screen Rant in a recent interview, the performance capture specialist lifted the lid on whether Snoke was an entirely CG baddie, or if he performed scenes wearing prosthetics:

Screen Rant: I’ll ask one last question, not to be spoilerly at all, just out of curiosity, without getting too much into it, this time around did you do any prosthetics or was it all CG with Snoke? Andy Serkis: I really can’t… SR: Did you get to do any practical acting? Serkis: Practical acting? What does that mean? SR: Well, I mean without mo-cap Serkis: Without mo-cap … Well, um, it’s created using performance capture technology. But I mean, practical acting to me sounds like … SR: I didn’t mean it like that… Serkis: Yeah, yeah, yeah, no, it’s like, you’re acting, but like, no, there was no prosthetics.

So it appears Snoke is an entirely computer-generated dastard after all.

Who wants to bet Gollum's Sith-stye cousin gets into a lightsabre scrap when Star Wars: The Last Jedi launches in UK cinemas on December 15?