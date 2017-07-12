Stargate Is Coming Back, But You'll Need To Subscribe To Yet Another Steaming Service

Stargate SG-1 is one of the best TV shows of all time, this isn't an opinion - it's a fact. So there is much excitement around the idea that some form of the show will return later this year. However, it's not without its downsides too.

Firstly, it's only short episodes of 10 minutes each, according to Gateworld. There will be ten of these short episodes, totalling roughly the same as a feature-length TV episode. Could this be a backdoor pilot to get a full TV show commissioned? Perhaps, we'll have to wait and see.

Named Stargate: Origins it follows a young Catherine Langford, the daughter of the man who discovered Earth's Stargate in 1928. She ultimately recruited Daniel Jackson for the Stargate programme and featured in both the original film and SG-1's first season. Her fiance Ernest Littlefield was lost after going through the Stargate and was the reason the Stargate programme was shelved.

The big problem the show is going to have, of course, is drumming up any mystery at all around the Stargate. What started off as a total unknown was pretty rigorously explained during the ten season run of SG-1 and the later Atlantis and Universe shows.

The second problem for potential viewers is that you'll need a subscription to Stargate Command, a new streaming video service which is designed to provide something to fans of the show. What that something is isn't yet clear, but it could be video service for all of the Stargate shows: Universe, Atlantis and SG-1. There will be a paid model, but there's no information yet on how much it will cost, what you'll get and what countries you can subscribe in.

It's like how CBS All Access is the only place you'll be able to see Star Trek: Discovery, but since that's a US-only service Trek is going to be on Netflix outside North America.

There are few fans of the show that wouldn't love to see Stargate back on TV. Perhaps we'll see that if this service is a roaring success. It's hard to imagine people shelling out for increasingly bespoke streaming services though, especially as they probably also have Netflix and Amazon Prime. Still, if it's £3 a month, perhaps it will have some chance - at least for people who want to marathon those classic episodes of SG-1 that we are so fond of.

