That £100 Note in Your Pocket May be Worth £300

A super-rare bank note from the Napoleonic era has been discovered in the UK, with the £100 note expected to fetch up to £300 at auction. Which is a bit rubbish, actually, as when it was produced in 1814 it would've been worth the equivalent of around £3,500 in today's money.

It's up for sale at the end of July through Hansons Auctioneers, which says the note, issued by Derby Bank, is signed by John Bramley, appears a bit faded and discoloured, won't work in a modern car park change machine, but would otherwise make a good thing for a rich person who loves money to put on their wall.

Scotland, of course, still has a £100 note in circulation, which is worth literally exactly £100 in today's money, although if you find one you can charge people 50p to have a look at it as they're still pretty rare. [Hansons via Mirror]

