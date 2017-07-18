The CW's Next DC Animated Series Stars a Gay Superhero in World Where the Nazis Won WWII

We’ve known about Freedom Fighters: The Ray—the first DC/CW series to feature an openly LGBTQ lead character—for a while, but the network finally gave us a look at it at Comic-Con. The trailer reveals that Ray will fight alongside a team called the Freedom Fighters—including DC superheroes Red Tornado, Black Condor, and Phantom Lady—on Earth X, a world where (and stop me if you’ve heard this one before lately) the Nazis won World War II.

But its not just Nazis, unfortunately. Germany has its group of people with superpowers, the Reichsmen... and it turns out they’re evil, Hitler-loving versions of the CW’s Flash, Green Arrow, and Supergirl, and are even voiced by their actors from their respective TV shows. (Because turning beloved heroes into fascists is the hot trend of 2017.)

Hopefully, at some point, the heroes we know and love from the DC/CW universe show up to lend a hand against their evil counterparts... because if the Ray follows in Vixen’s footsteps and makes the leap from CW animation to CW live-action, things could get real awkward real fast.

Freedom Fighters: The Ray hits CW Seed this Fall.