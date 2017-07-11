The First Poster for Stranger Things Season 2 Is Ominous as Hell

A storm is coming to Hawkins, Indiana—but it’s a bit more than just some inclement weather when said storm also seems to house a giant spindly monster.

Announcing the return date for Stranger Things’ sophomore season, Netflix unveiled this gorgeous new poster for the series today, and it’s damn cool, despite giving us another incredibly ominous look at that giant creature we’ve been seeing a lot of since the first trailer.

And here it is in motion, pretty much, reminding us that things can only get stranger:

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

Mark your calendars, because the Stranger Things 2: The Strangening binge starts October 27th.

