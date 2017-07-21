The Justice League Movie Is Currently Battling Henry Cavill's Moustache

Justice League has been working overtime in England on its reshoots, being helmed by Joss Whedon in the wake of Zach Snyder’s unfortunate exit from production. A new report details some of the trials and tribulations the film is having reuniting its league movie stars, but there’s one hairy detail in particular that has us intrigued.

Variety has released an extensive report about the reshoots, mostly dealing with the nature of the shoots (dialogue heavy to both capitalise on Whedon’s house style of witty banner and to help better interconnect Snyder’s “usable” action sequences) and the challenging of bringing the sprawling cast together once more for what is turning out to be an extensive period of additional photography.

The most fascinating part of those scheduling woes surrounds the man of steel himself, Henry Cavill, because apparently the reshoots have clashed with Cavill’s own filming of Mission Impossible 6... in which Cavill has a contractually obligated moustache:

Cavill’s issues are even more thorny. Justice League’s Man of Steel had expected to be able to finish shooting the sixth Mission: Impossible film before needing to don Superman’s spandex again. That has not been the case, however, as the new scenes that are being shot have required him to jump back and forth from each production. Because of this, a mustache he grew for his character in the Mission: Impossible sequel will have to be digitally removed in post-production. Paramount, which is distributing the Mission: Impossible sequel, would not allow Cavill to shave the facial hair while production was taking place.

So yes, imagine that almost every time you see Superman in Justice League, there’s a digitally removed moustache on Henry Cavill’s hairless face. One that looks like this:

Incredible. Except now I can’t stop thinking about the follicles on Henry Cavill’s face as he goes about punching parademons, and it’s inevitably going to drive me insane by the time Justice League hits cinemas.

Honestly, considering that the film is loosely adapting Death and Return of Superman, they should’ve ditched the mullet Superman got in that story after his resurrection and just let Cavill have a rebirth moustache. That would’ve been fantastic.