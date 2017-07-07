The Kids Don't Dream of a Driving Licence Any More

Stats that record the number of young people that are putting their phones down for long enough to learn how to drive show that car ownership fantasies are on the decline, with nearly 20 per cent fewer 17-to-25-year-olds taking their driving tests now than a decade ago.

This comes from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, which shows that the decline varies from region to region, with East Sussex leading the drop off in licence earning and seeing a 61 per cent fall in test-takers over the last 10 years.

The youngest drivers seem to be the least inspired to dream about the freedom that could be theirs when behind the wheel of a 2005 Renault Clio, with 100,000 fewer 17-year-olds taking their driving test last year than in 2007/8.

The raw numbers dug out by car site Honest John don't come with any analysis as to why this is the case, but presumably it's mostly down to the cost of insurance, which often means youngsters pay many multiples of the value of the car itself simply to have it insured. [Honest John via The Times]

More Cars Posts: