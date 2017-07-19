The Latest Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer Is an Incredible Spyfi Spectacle

The next Kingsman movie is going to examine the very special relationship shared by the US and the UK... mainly by having both country’s spy agencies, the Kingsman and the Statesmen, take the piss out of each other. But on top of that, it’s going to give us some truly spectacular action, too.

This latest red band trailer—so yes, it’s a little NSFW for those who can’t watch, say, a man get bisected by an electrified lasso in the office—gives us a teeny little bit more of The Golden Circle’s story. We get a brief glimpse of new villainess Poppy’s plans for world domination, which involves sugary food, drugs, and killing off the Kingsman organisation in an elaborate manner—leading to Eggsy and Galahad’s new alliance with their American cousins.

And that basically leads to the rest of the trailer, which is the All-American Statesmen admonishing their British counterparts and vice versa, followed by a whole lot of awesome fight scenes. It is, as Eggsy says at the end, very American. Fuck yeah.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters September 22nd.

