The London Overground Is Joining The Night Tube

Big news for late revellers in the capital as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today announced that part of the London Overground will be joining the night tube - meaning trains will be running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mayorwatch reports that the section of the line between Dalston Junction and New Cross Gate will be lucky section of the line. Next year, this will be extended around to Highbury and Islington. For the time being, the rest of the Overground is missing out.

It's a sensible move, as that part of the line covers ultra-trendy nightspots Shoreditch and Hoxton, and would provide another river crossing during the small hours of the night. Perhaps not coincidentally, this section of the line is also identical to the former East London Line - which was part of the tube network until 2007. In 2010, it reopened as part of the Overground.

The new Night Tube service will be kicking off from December, so sadly "I need to catch the last train" will no longer be a viable excuse to exit your office Christmas party.