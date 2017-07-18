The New Defenders Trailer Is Kickass

The Defenders have taken over Comic-Con in a big way Friday evening giving us teasers for Punisher, a taste of what’s to come in Iron Fist, and even for fans attending the panel, a sneak peak of Defenders’ first episode. But for us at home, we get this glorious new trailer to revel in, and it’s so, sooo good.

Seriously, it’s got so much fun stuff going on. Sigourney Weaver’s sinister villain. Elektra in action. The team constantly sniping at each other, saying they don’t need superfriends or that there’s no “we”, despite the fact that there very much is. Jessica mocking Matt’s outfit. It’s got everything!

That bit about shrimp and pork with Daredevil is great. In fact, everything about this trailer is.

The Defenders hits Netflix August 18.