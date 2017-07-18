The New Justice League Poster Is Basically an Alex Ross Painting in Real Life

Look, I’m just saying. This new Justice League poster is either the movie’s loving tribute to the heroic art of Alex Ross, or Batman somehow convinced his teammates to do their own cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Either way, it makes for a damn good image.

Ahead of Warner Bros.’ big panel at Comic-Con later today, a new poster for Justice League has hit the web, featuring the team heroically gazing at the camera and some... let’s say questionable mashups of each hero’s emblem and the text. It’s like a Justice League version of Wingdings!

You can’t save the world alone. The cast of #JusticeLeague unites in Hall H TODAY. #WBSDCC pic.twitter.com/ATXtFZ95xO — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) July 22, 2017

Admittedly, it works way better in landscape than it does with the League crammed around it in portrait:

Either way however, the inspiration behind it seems to draw heavily on Alex Ross’ sumptuous DC artwork, like his Justice League art, and/or his work for Kingdom Come.

It’s a cool nod to the comic worlds these heroes come from... although now I very suddenly want Ross to paint a poster for Justice League, too.