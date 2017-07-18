The New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer Shows a Galaxy on the Brink of... Something

The official series trailer for Star Trek: Discovery is out, and the stakes are bigger than ever... maybe? Actually, it’s a little hard to tell what’s going on.

Discovery takes place during the conflict between Starfleet and Klingons, who are rising up to assert their place in the galaxy. During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, we were told that Klingons on the show will be speaking in Klingon with English subtitles—however, in the trailer, we only see them speaking English. It’s unclear whether that was done solely for the trailer, or if it the Klingons will actually speak both languages.

We also got a better look at Jason Isaacs’ captain, who Isaacs described during the panel as “probably more fucked up” than your average Starfleet officer. I’m not sure what his motives are, except it looks like he’s trying to avoid a war. But then there’s another guy who looks like he wants to fight. Michelle Yeoh is there looking startled. You’ve got some weird plant things, and then some space drifting. And then, of course, there was that reveal during the panel that our protagonist is actually Spock’s adoptive sister.

But hey, at least Anthony Rapp gets a boyfriend!

You can check out the trailer below. Star Trek: Discovery debuts September 25th on Netflix,