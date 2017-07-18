The New Stranger Things Trailer Is a Real Thriller, and in More Ways Than One

The cast of Stranger Things got a heroes’ welcome in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, even before they released this giant trailer filled with new footage from the show’s incredibly anticipated second season. And yes, that is Vincent Price’s voiceover from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Yep, Stranger Things is still totally awesome.

Not only do you get this weird synth version of Thriller throughout the trailer, you get to see Will’s deep psychological problems, lots of Ghostbusters stuff and Eleven busting out of the Upside Down. Wow, we can’t wait.

Oh, and the first question asked at the Hall H panel was by Shannon Purser herself. “Is Barb in season 2?” she asked. And, unfortunately, the answer was no. But David Harbor did say there will be justice for Barb. “Barb will be avenged,” he said.

Stranger Things season two drops on Netflix October 27.