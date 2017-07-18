The Next Season of Lucifer Promises a 'Deeper Dive Into Devilishness'

The Lucifer panel began with a teaser reel showing snippets of the shenanigans we’ll see in the show’s four upcoming standalone episodes, which will air ahead of season three this fall. There’ll be partying, fighting, Vegas mischief, and at least one scene involving the juggling of breast implants.

The goofy vibe carried over when the cast was introduced and star Tom Ellis emerged wearing a t-shirt paying homage to Hot Tub High School, the corny movie buried in Detective Chloe Decker’s past (although, unfortunately, actor Lauren German wasn’t in attendance). It got even goofier when Ellis led the room in a singalong of the fake lyrics the cast and crew came up with for the show’s interstitial music:

Of course, Lucifer—a show that really shouldn’t be as good as it is—is about the Devil living in Los Angeles, so it does address some serious themes as well (even if the panel was mostly lighthearted). Executive producer Joe Henderson revealed that if season one was about Lucifer connecting to humanity, and season two was about his fractured family, season three will focus on his search for his true identity. Season two’s final scene featured Lucifer somehow regaining the wings he’d forcibly severed (whether that moment was a flashback or not was unclear), and since “Lucifer does not like being told what to do,” Henderson said the season will explore “a deeper dive into devilishness.” Since we’ve already seen some extremely naughty behavior from Lucifer, what that means is anyone’s guess.

Season three will also, presumably, feature many more bizarre criminal cases, especially given the new cast member that was announced at the panel: Smallville’s Tom Welling, who will play LAPD Lieutenant Marcus Pierce. He’ll be a new boss for Chloe and her ex-husband, Dan (Kevin Alejandro), as well as a rival for Lucifer—particularly once he starts romantically pursuing Chloe again.

Other panelists included Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda, who we’ll get to know a bit better in season three), Tricia Helfer (formerly Lucifer’s mother, but now very a confused human named Charlotte), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez, the Klingon-speaking forensics expert), and Henderson’s fellow executive producer Ildy Modrovich.

Lucifer returns October 2 on Fox.