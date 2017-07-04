The Queen Seemingly Approves of Automated Bomb Disposal Robot

The Queen and her hand-shaking robot friend the Duke of Edinburgh met with another service robot yesterday, one designed to assist police in defusing and detonating suspicious packages.

She was in town to do one of her official opening performances, where she officially opened the new New Scotland Yard buildings -- the refitted home of the city's police. While there, she looked at some vintage Metropolitan Police vehicles, petted a couple of horses, then it was on to the exciting things in the shape of a demonstration of the bomb disposal robot in action.

It probably wasn't a real bomb, though, as the potential for an accident that could trigger a constitutional crisis would've been too great. They just used a bulky rucksack covered in flight tags from foreign-sounding airlines to give the demo that frisson of potential terrorism. [Met Police via Telegraph]

