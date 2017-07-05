The UK is Much Worse Than Almost Every Other Country at Dealing With Ransomware

Malwarebytes says a staggering 33% of businesses have suffered a ransomware attack in the last 12 months. The good news, The Register tells us, is that most ransoms were £800 or less. A bargain to get access to your own files on your own computer.

But most damning of all was the fact that 20% UK businesses feel like they'd have no chance in stopping a ransomware attack. That might seem reasonable, but the global average is 10.5%. The Malwarebytes report goes on to explain that 46% of UK businesses that had a ransomware attack lost files as a result.

Brits also opened themselves up to more shakedowns, admitting that 43.1% opt to pay the fee, compared to just 15.9% in France. So clearly any future ransomware attacks will be far more likely to target the UK as a result of these findings. And even if we don't pay, we still appear to be hopeless at working out the source of the attack, with 35.4% not knowing, compared to 8.6% of American firms.

The survey took in answers from firms of more than 1000 employees in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. [via The Register]

More Ransomware Posts: