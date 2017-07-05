The War of the Spider-Man Homecoming Posters Rages On

Forrest Gump might say the posters for Spider-Man Homecoming are like a box of chocolates. We never know what we’re going to get.

Let’s start with the one that was just revealed. Curated by Mondo, this beautiful poster by artist Martin Ansin will be exclusively available to patrons who see the movie in Real 3D at Cinemark cinemas in the US. More info at this link.

And that’s a beautiful poster. A little busy, yes, but detailed with moments from the story and a strong focus on internal struggle of the main character. Even if you disagree, you can tell that it’s at least trying.

It’s a stark contrast to two of the posters released mere weeks before, both of which are very busy and not very good. These don’t feel like they’re trying.

Which, again, is also a a surprise because the film’s teaser posters were amazing.

And those are just a few of them. There are way more, some of which are okay, but many of which are not. Basically, Spider-Man Homecoming has struggling to find its identity on the walls of your local cinema. Thankfully, that soon won’t matter. Once people walk past these posters and into the screen, the movie doesn’t struggle at all. People seem to love it. We did.

More Spider-Man Posts: