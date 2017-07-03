The Week in Geek: Futurama, Assassin's Creed, Captain Marvel, and More

This week we've got brand new information about Netflix's Assassin's Creed series, potential casting news for Captain Marvel's supporting characters, something about Futurama and more.

Assassin's Creed

Remember that Assassins Creed TV series that Netflix was doing? Turns out it won't be live action, it'll be animated in an anime style - similar to the Castlevania series that launched this week. It's coming from executive producer Adi Shankar, the man behind Castlevania, Dredd, The Grey and more.

It'll be an original story, but that's just about all we know right now. Castlevania, on the other hand, has just been renewed for a second series.

Captain Marvel

Word is that Samuel L Jackson will be heading back to the MCU for something other than the upcoming Avengers films. Samuel L Jackson teased he possibility that he'd be in the Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel movie, and now it seems like he actually is. That first came from Twitter, and was later corroborated by Deadline.

There's no clue what his role will be, bit I'd wager he has something to do with mentoring or encouraging the fledgling hero.

Futurama

According to a Reddit AMA with Futurama executive producer David X Cohen, there is an imminent announcement regarding the much-loved sci-fi series.

“There are no new TV episodes or movies in the pipeline at the moment. HOWEVER, here and now I promise a different avenue of exciting Futurama news later this summer, no kidding. Keep your expectations modest and you will be pleased, possibly. I am not allowed to say more or I will be lightly phasered.”

What could it be? Probably not a mobile game, since that just got released, but my mind jumps to comic series. That's not that far-fetched is it?

Thor Ragnarok

Toys are a great way to figure out new things from upcoming comic films, except when they're not. Still the latest Funko announcement shows off a brand new character from the third Thor film. It's the demon Surtur, ruler of the firey realm of Muspelheim - a place that was hinted at in the initial trailer. Surtur also plays a key role in Ragnarok, which makes his appearance in the film even more prudent.

The Funko minis also give us a good look at some of the lesser characters in the film, including what looks like Korg, Miek, and that background character dressed like a Celestial.

Star Wars/San Diego ComicCon

It sounds like Disney will not be bringing Star Wars to San Diego Comic Con this year, or so say sdccblog.com and anenglishmaninsandiego.com. That makes some sort of sense, since the biennial D23 Expo kicks off next week and Disney will want a strong showing for everyone there.

But it has been confirmed that Marvel Studios will be in San Diego to promote Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther. I can't wait for all the exclusive footage that doesn't get an official release for another six months.

Doctor Who

The rumours have been confirmed, thanks to the series 10 finale, and that means the First Doctor is returning to Doctor Who - as played by An Adventure in Space and Time's David Bradley. That makes him the third actor to play the role, after William Hartnell and The Five Doctors' Richard Hurndall.

The #DoctorWho Xmas special will be a multi-Doctor story featuring the current Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and the First Doctor (David Bradley)! pic.twitter.com/9AdpRmLYi0 — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 2, 2017

South Park

I know I'm not the only person who felt a little disappointed by Series 20 of South Park, in part due to the constant focus on the US election. Now Trey Parker and Matt Stone have confirmed that the 21st series will not focus on Donald Trump - or Mr Garrisson as he's known in the show. Instead they're going back to basics:

"This season, I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, because to me, that’s the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous, but not ‘did you see what Trump did last night?’ Because I don’t give a … anymore. We probably could put up billboards — ‘Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’ — and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care.”

DCEU

DC debuted a brand new title sequence with Wonder Woman, and now they've put it online so the whole world can enjoy all 16 seconds of it.

Amber Heard also posted a picture from the set of Aquaman, featuring her, Jason Momoa, and director James Wan.

Batman

Director Matt Reeves has told Fandango that he envisions the upcoming Batman film as the first part of a new trilogy:

"I have ideas about an arc, but really, the important thing is just to start … you have to start with one. You know, you have to start with a story that begins something."

Reeves also confirmed last week that he wanted Batman to be a detective noir film, which would focus on an important aspect of the character that filmmakers have generally ignored. Apparently Warner Bros is excited about that take on the character, so hopefully they won't ruin it by meddling.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Anyone who has seen the latest (and best) Spider-Man film will know that the classic spider-sense doesn't feature in the film. Director Jon Watts explained the reasoning for that in an interview with CinemaBlend:

“I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider-Sense in the previous films, so we didn't really lean into that as hard as they have in the previous films. But I do think it is a really interesting thing to explore.”

But for those worrying about a classic Spidey power disappearing, Kevin Feige has confirmed that he thinks Spider-Man has a spider sense, it just never came up. Telling IGN:

“I think he has it. And I think he has it with or without that suit. I think how we explore it in a cinematic sense will change. I mean, that was sort of a big showy part of previous versions and we thought that we’d make it more of an internal, sort of second nature thing for him. But there are ways coming up that will slowly hint at that and also just make it part of his, you know, his natural abilities,” he added. “I think we’ll explore it further down the line.”

Feige also told the Toronto Sun that Spider-Man is currently in the middle of a five-film arc:

“We are looking at a five-movie storyline — Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, untitled Avengers, Homecoming 2 — or whatever we end up calling it — as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker. In the way that the events of Civil War directly inform the opening of Homecoming and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school. This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled Avengers in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there.”

We probably couldn't finish off this week's round-up without mentioning the tragic passing of Joan Lee on Thursday, following a stroke earlier in the week. She was 95.

Lee is best known as the wife of comics legends Stan Lee, though she was previously well known as an actress and model.

Despite not being an active role in the comics industry, Joan Lee seemingly had a big impact on it. The way Stan Lee tells it, he was about the leave his job writing for Marvel, feeling disillusioned with the stories he was writing. Joan convinced him to write something he could be proud of, because the worst that could happen is he was fired from a job he didn't like. Without her it's likely that we wouldn't have the Marvel Universe as we know it, because it resulted in Stan writing The Fantastic Four. I featured Joan Lee in my list of the greatest Brits in comics last year for that reason.

Our thoughts go out to her family, including her husband Stan and daughter Joan Celia.