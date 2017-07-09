The Week in Geek: Hellboy, The Dark Tower, Cars in Space, and More

We have news on what the new Hellboy could have been, more words on the Dark Tower TV series, another Cars spinoff franchise, and more.

Hellboy

You know how Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman wanted to make a third Hellboy film, but everyone else went ahead with a reboot? It turns out the original plan was to bring everyone back for a third outing. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola told the tale to Nerdist:

"I would’ve loved to see Guillermo do his third movie and finish that story. But over the years it became very clear that wasn’t going to happen. About three years ago the producers, the screenwriter Andrew Cosby, and I all started working on this new story. Del Toro didn’t want to have anything to do with it, he wasn’t going to direct. He was offered to be a producer, and Ron [Perlman] wouldn’t do it without Guillermo. So we originally started trying to tie it to the del Toro universe and continue those movies. But once we had Neil Marshall, we thought, ‘Why are we going to try and continue that universe?’ Because a del Toro movie is a del Toro movie, and you don’t want to try and hand a del Toro movie to someone else. Especially someone as great as Neil Marshall. So that’s when it went from being this continuation to being a reboot. It’s exciting to have another director. It’s exciting to take another path, to take that material and give it another leaning."

Cars in Space

There's an old idea that's been going around for decades, and it involves tired franchises eventually having some of space movie. Usually it's horror movies, but not Disney and Pixar are moving the Cars universe into the final frontier. This was announced by Pixar's John Lasseter at D23 Expo, before showing off a demo reel of jets racing through the desert and blasting off into the stratosphere.

That ended with a titlecard called Disney Space, which then morphed into This Space to Be Filled by a Title When We Think of One. So it doesn't have a name yet, and I'm hoping they don't get lazy and call it Shuttles.

The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower was always supposed to be a film and a TV series, and producer Akiva Goldsmith told Deadline that those plans are going ahead - andd that Idris Elba will still be involved in some capacity.

“The first episode of a show has been written, and we hope to retain Ron [Howard]’s original idea to mix platforms, something that seemed revolutionary 10 years ago but now is something that others have done. Idris for sure is part of this, and if the movie is Roland Deschain the gunslinger, the show is his origin story, based on the fourth novel in the series, Wizard and Glass.”

In the past it was reported that the TV series will feature a younger version of Roland Deschain, played by a younger actor, though Elba would return as the elder incarnation of the character. Presumably that is still currently the case.

Batman

Last year Warner Bros announced that they were aiming for a 2018 release for the solo Batman film. Then Affleck left the director's chair, and Matt Reeves took over. With that little shake-up, and the new script that's on the way, WB has now clarified that it is hoping for a 2019 release.

Black Panther

There are quite a few villains in Black Panther, with Michael B Jordan's Killmonger, Winston Duke's M'Baku, and Andy Serkis's Ulysses Klaue. Now it's been revealed that despite their appearances, it's Serkis who's the true villain of the whole tale. That's according to Chadwick Boseman, when speaking to EW, after being asked if Killmonger was the main villain:

“I can’t really say. Klaue is the real villain. I can say that I identify with Killmonger’s character. It’s going to be a fun character. He definitely has a different point of view. They are polar opposites. A superhero movie is only as great as its villains. I think they both provide a piece of that. You have Wakanda, which is an isolationist society, Klaue has entered that space and knows more about it than anybody else. Because of that, he is a threat. Not to mention that he’s accessed this gift that could also be a curse to the rest of the world. A lot of times when we talk about Vibranium we talk about it as if it’s, like, nuclear. It’s not a nuclear weapon but with the flexibly and versatility of it, it can do a lot of things. The fact that he has accessed that and has the mind to use it for evil is the key thing. Most people don’t know what it is and what can be done with it.” He is the Osama bin Laden of the movie. He’s out there, and you have to go find him because he’s coming back at some point in time.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming

One of the highlights of the latest spidey flick is the fact Captain America keeps popping up on various PSAs and videos throughout the film. If you can't get enough of them, you're in luck, because director Jon Watts has confirmed that there will be more on the film's Blu-ray release.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Thanks to a banner at D23 Expo, we've finally got out first sort-of look at Evangeline Lilly in costume as The Wasp.

Thanks to a poster here's a first glimpse of The Wasp at #D23! Could it mean #AntManAndTheWasp? I guess we'll find out this wknd #D23Expo 🙂 pic.twitter.com/f2dOoAbyC4 — Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) July 11, 2017

This long shot of the exhibition floor also lets us see it side-by-side with Ant-Man, who seems to be sporting a more comic-accurate helmet, without ears.

Naturally the suit isn't that different from the one seen during Ant-Man's credits sequence, but it is nice to see it in action. Kind of.

The Flash

At the end of the third series, Barry Allen ended up being trapped inside the speed force as punishment for is indiscretions - and for freeing Jay Garrick. He told Wally to take over as Flash in his absence, and set photos show that his bump up as Central City's hero isn't just a name change:

Like the Wally West of the comics, TV Wally is taking on the Flash mantle in every way - including the iconic red suit.

Doctor Wh0

While we now know who the 13th Doctor will be, we still need to see Peter Capaldi's final outing and the BBC has released a picture to tease the Christmas special showcasing him and David Bradley's First Doctor (via Entertainment Weekly):

Green Lantern

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has been campaigning for the chance to play Green Lantern John Stewart for a good few years now, and it seems that work has not been in vain. Gibson has confirmed to SyFy Wire that he has had meetings with Warner Bros regarding the role, but did emphasises that nothing is confirmed yet.

“I would love to do it. You know, I had a couple meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they’re still trying to figure out what the move is. I would love to officially confirm, but I can’t. And if they go in a different direction, I think they know what’s best for the movie, but the fans started this campaign, and all I’ve done is made use of my social media to let folks know I’m interested.”

DC is also making Hal Jordan the focus of its latest Earth One graphic novel, reimaging the story of Green Lantern in an alternate reality. Here he is an astronaut and scientist for Ferris Galactic, working as an asteroid prospector. It's here that he finds a discarded Green Lantern ring and ends up having to rebuild the corps.

Star Wars

More D23 Expo news, with Disney and Lucasfilm releasing a bunch of character posts for The Last Jedi. Honestly they're nowhere near as good as the one from Celebration, but that's just my opinion. Here's your lot:

There's a lot of red. Wonder what that's about?