The Week in Geek: Spider-Man, Wonder Woman 2, Deadpool 2, and More

Lot of Spider-Man news in this week in geek, along with bits from the set of Deadpool 2, news on the director situation for Wonder Woman 2 and more.

Deadpool 2

Filming is underway for the Deadpool sequel, so we're getting lots of information being fired out from the set. First up is casting news, with the announcement that Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison will be appearing in the film. Ryan Reynolds even commemorated the event by parodying that Mark Hammill/Daisy Ridley photo on Instagram:

Set photos also show an Easter Egg for Canadian hero-team Alpha Flight, even if it doesn't reference the group directly, and D-Pooly crashing a kid's birthday party:

Here are the first photos of Ryan Reynolds filming a scene for the upcoming #Deadpool2! https://t.co/0ncxvENk16 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 26, 2017

Finally Josh Brolin has further teased the behind-the-scenes process of bringing Cable to life, by posting a picture of the beginnings of Cable's techno-organic half-face on Instagram:

Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas on Wednesday, and there's still news to come. The first comes on the back of last week's revelation that Donald Glover plays Aaron Davies, with Kevin Feige confirming the familial connection to Spider-Man #2 Miles Morales. Telling ScreenCrush that anything in the comics is fair game.

“In the meantime, I think Miles is a big part of the animated movie that Sony’s making. But where we go… we definitely want you to go ‘[Miles] is there. He’s there somewhere.”

Tom Holland also told ScreenRant that he hopes Miles will appear in future films, and that Peter Parker will mentor the rookie hero.

“That would be something that I would be very up for doing, it’s something that I would really really hope to happen. I think Miles Morales is a great character, I think it would be fantastic to have an actor of colour playing a superhero on screen and I just think it’s going to be something very cool and something very exciting for this universe.”

Holland also told the site that he wants to team up with Ant-Man, which could easily happen in the near-future:

“Ant-Man would be my favourite. I want to have, like, a bug bros session. I think it’d be really cool.”

Later on in the week Holland also claims that he hasn't been allowed to read the script for Avengers: Infinity War because he's a blabbermouth. That might seem like a red flag to some, but Kevin Feige told Fandango that Spider-Man's role in the film isn't too different from Civil War in terms of size. So it'll probably be great to see him, and he'll have an important role to play, but don't expect Spidey to swoop in and save the day from Thanos and his minions.

Wonder Woman 2

Despite reports that director Patty Jenkins was already signed on for a Wonder Woman sequel, she took to Twitter to confirm that this isn't the case. Not yet anyway:

Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful ;) #WW2https://t.co/oaFZcPrRWl — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 30, 2017

MCU

According to Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts, Marvel Studios takes the history of the MCU very seriously - with an actual literal scroll that seems to go back to the dawn of time. Telling Entertainment Weekly:

“There’s an actual scroll that they unrolled for me. “One of my producers, Eric Carroll, it was his first job at Marvel to work on a timeline and see where things line up and see where things didn’t quite line up. Like, ‘Oh, that’s when Captain America is born.

Uh yes, it’s very long. It’s the most amazing thing because it starts, honestly, at the beginning of time — I don’t remember specifically, but I think it has something to do with Thor. It is truly an amazing document.”

Kevin Feige also revealed that it isn't impossible that Blade will eventually join the MCU, telling JoBlo:

“We think it would be cool. Someday. My tenure at Marvel started 17 years ago, and there were two things that sort of launched the modern era. One was X-Men, which was the first thing that people said, “Oh, there’s life here.” But a few years before that, there was Blade. A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise. That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, ‘It doesn’t matter how well known the character is, it matters how cool the movie is.’ Which, many years later, would be the reason we do Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange. I think Blade is a legacy character now, and I think it would be fun to do something with him one day.”

Somebody should tell Wesley Snipes that chances of him returning are now even slimmer. Sorry Wes, Blade is over for you.

Feige also mentioned to HeyUGuys that discussions had been had regarding Captain Britain, but nothing concrete seems to be happening:

“We have discussed it. There are a lot of actors that come in and ask about that part, so we’ll have to see.”

Meanwhile James Gunn has confirmed that there are currently no plans for a Howard the Duck movie, despite rumours that he was already working on one.

My thoughts are I'm not sure how this lone tweet can be considered "rumors heating up." https://t.co/x42GT7egzE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 28, 2017

There is NO Howard the Duck movie at the present time. There are a lot of comic characters I love but I'm not making films of them all. https://t.co/IYNzo9R2hq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 28, 2017

I would like to take this opportunity to thank James Gunn for using social media to debunk rumours like this. Rather than ambiguously teasing nonsense (looking at you Amy Pascal) or letting stupid shit pick up momentum by staying silent.

Fox/Marvel

Fox has unveiled release dates for six more Marvel movies, with currently-untitled films due to come out on June 7th and Nov. 22nd in 2019, March 13th, June 26th and Oct. 2nd in 2020; and March 5th in 2021.

But which films can we expect to be seeing here? We already know that X-Force and Gambit are in various stages of production, and it's also safe to assume that there are already plans for a third Deadpool and a seventh X-Men movie. Rumours are also circling that Fox is planning a Fantastic Four film that focuses on Sue and Reed's children which, if true, would put the numbers up to five. But what will the sixth be? We're going to have to wait and see. And hope they're not all terrible.

The Hollywood Reporter is also reporting that Evan Peters will, unsurprisingly, return as Quicksilver in X-Men: Dark Phoenix which is due next year.

Star Trek: Discovery

How many times have major characters died in Star Trek? Properly died I mean. There's Data in Nemesis, Kirk in Generations, Trip in the Enterprise finale, Jadzia Dax in DS9, and Natasha Yarr in the first series of TNG. Ben Sisko doesn't really count, because he wasn't actually dead at the end of DS9. Neither does Spock because they just brought him back in the next film and kept him around until Leonard Nemoy passed away.

So that's five characters, one for each decade the franchise has been around - and three of which ended up being at the end that character's time in the franchise anyway. Not a lot is it? Well it turns out Star Trek: Discovery will not be afraid to kill off the main characters, and Game of Thrones is to thank/blame.

Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts said the following to Entertainment Weekly:

“Game of Thrones changed television. They almost made it difficult to fall in love with people because you didn’t know if they were going to be taken away from you. That show’s had an influence on all TV dramas that have come after it." "Death isn’t treated gratuitously on this show. It’s not for shock value. But when it happens we want to make sure that people really feel it.”

So while deaths aren't going o be immediately reversed by time travel, parallel universe, or magic tribbles, it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing all the indiscriminate killing George RR Martin is famous for.

Entertainment Weekly has also confirmed that Jonathan Frakes will return to Star Trek (again) to direct an episode of Discovery.

Superman

Here's a strange rumour: Warner Bros is apparently looking into filming an adaptation of Mark Millar's Red Son - an Elseworlds story that looks into what the DC universe would be like if Superman had landed in the Soviet Union rather than the USA.

Mark Millar seemingly revealed this information on Twitter, claiming the studio is shopping for directors to tackle the project. He then released a statement about it to Den of Geek:

Is this something they’re genuinely planning? I have no idea. I’ve got pals at Warner Bros but never discussed it with them. I think they’re just going through their back catalogue of big books and hoping to lure in good directors as opposed to any particular interest in developing Red Son. There’s always 50 conversations for every comic book movie that gets made and as far as I know this is something that is very much just at conversation stage.

It sounds a bit strange to consider Red Son as a live-action film, especially when DC is occupied with the DCEU at the moment. It would work perfectly as an animated film, though, so why aren't they doing that?

Han Solo

Things are a bit weird behind the scenes of the Han Solo movie right now, and what makes it weirder is that Disney licensees apparently loved a sizzle reel, particularly Donald Glover's Lando, and Alden Ehrenreich's Han. So it's a bit odd to hear that after reports Lucasfilm has hired Ehrenreich an acting coach. Star Wars News Net documented the story on Twitter:

A month ago a #HanSolo sizzle reel was shown to Disney licensees and we hear people were very impressed with it. That's a fact. 1/2 — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) June 27, 2017

They were especially impressed with Glover and Ehrenreich. That's why we think Alden will do just fine as young Han. :) #excited 2/2 — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) June 27, 2017

Things will probably be fine, despite all the stories from the set.

Justice League

We finally have some official hi-res images of the upcoming Justice League Lego sets:

There are also some rumours about the next trailer over on Reddit's r/DCEULeaks, though you should probably take everything with a grain of salt until the trailer is finally released. Spoiler alert, it supposedly features an evil black-suited long-haired Superman.