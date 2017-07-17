The Week in Geek: Watchmen, Captain Marvel, DC's Doomsday Clock, and More

We have a close-up look at Captain Marvel's villains, news on what DC's Doomsday Clock could have been, news on the Watchmen series, and more.

Captain Marvel

It was big news when Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Captain Marvel movie would feature the infamous Skrulls as the antagonists. We got a look at the shapeshifting villains on stage, but now the artist who drew it has given us a close-up of the cosmic baddies. Jared S Marantz shared the following image on his Instagram:

It's also been confirmed that Captain Marvel won't appear in Avengers: Infinity War, though it's not clear whether she'll appear in the fourth film due a year later.

Watchmen

It was announced a while back that HBO would be adapting Alan Moore's and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen, and now it's been revealed that the series might not be a direct adaptation of the comic. HBO President Casey Bloys told IGN:

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but Damon is thinking about it in a way exactly as you describe it. Which is, how do you take the material and derive from it a TV show, without making it a literal translation?”

When asked if the series would include material that wasn't included in the comic, the response was "I think so, yes."

Alan Moore must be prematurely burying himself so he can start rolling.

DC's Doomsday Clock

DC's Doomsday Clock is set to arrive later this year, and will start actually dealing with some of the Watchmen teases that have littered the DC Universe since the beginning of Rebirth. It'll also see Superman go head to head with Dr Manhattan, which should prove for an interesting fight. That being said, the event came close to not being made.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con, writer Geoff Johns spoke of how he and artist Gary Frank felt as though the initial story for Doomsday Clock didn't really come together in the right way.

"On the set of Wonder Woman, we talked a lot about it,” Johns told the press. “At the end of the day, we thought, ‘You know what? We’re not going to do it. “And then the election happened. And then other things in the world happened, and it changed. Suddenly, the whole story just jumped into my head, and I called Gary and said, ‘I just have to pitch this to you, because I have this story, and the story is bigger than I thought it was, it’s different than I thought it was, it’s more risky than I thought it was.'”

He made it clear, however, that it's not just a sequel to Watchmen.

"We’re not trying to replicate and do what [Moore and Gibbons] did, we’re doing our own thing. The story we’re telling is a very different story, but it’s certainly a very personal story… It is a story about everything: Cynicism and opportunity and corruption, and lies and truth and love, and the lengths people will go for love, and hope. Optimism. Decay. Are our best days behind us, or ahead of us, you know? What is the truth? Do people give up, is it OK to give up, when do you give up, when don’t you give up?”

Batman

Since Ben Affleck left the Batman director's chair, the script was being reworked. Because of this we don't know whether Joe Manganiello will be appearing as Deathstroke, and apparently Manganiello can't shed some light on it. Telling The Hollywood Reporter:

“I don’t. Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can’t say any of it.”

When then pressed is anything could be interpreted from his tone, the actor said:

“I’m shooting for a neutral tone. It’s not up to me. That’s a good question for Warner Bros. and DC.”

Star Wars

Now that Darth Vader has concluded, Marvel has announced that writer Kieron Gillen and artist Salvador Larocca will be moving onto the main Star Wars title this Autumn. Their work will begin with issue #38, which takes place after the Star Wars/Doctor Aphra crossover The Screaming Citadel.

Warwick Davis has a long history with Star Wars, with parts in Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and Rebels. Now director Ron Howard has confirmed he'll be in the Han Solo movie as well

Glad you are asking for one! I directed @WarwickADavis for the 1st time in 30 years today. It made me happy https://t.co/yW8E19MPCn — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 26, 2017

Speaking of The Last Jedi, some recently release photos give us a nice look at the characters in the film - including a close-up at Supreme Leader Snoke's grissly visage:

Clearly he has some sort of backstory, because that scarring can't just be from Dark Side corruption.

We also has shots of his samurai-like guards, Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke, Captain Phasma, and Finn.

LOOK AT THEM, OH MY pic.twitter.com/hzMfF5tRsS — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) July 27, 2017

Marvel Legacy

We've seen a number of the ancient Avengers from 1,000,000 BC, and now Marvel has revealed the designs for the final two: Ghost Rider and Odin.

They'll be joined by ancient versions of Phoenix, Iron Fist, Black Panther, Starbrand, and Agamotto.

The Terminator

James Cameron is due to get his hands back on the right to the Terminator franchise in 2019, and should that happen he has plans to reinvent the franchise as part of a new trilogy. Telling News.com.au:

“The question is — has the franchise run its course or can it be freshened up?,” Cameron told the site. “Can it still have relevance now where so much of our world is catching up to what was science fiction in the first two films. We live in a world of predator drones and surveillance and big data and emergent AI (artificial intelligence). So I am in discussions with David Ellison, who is the current rights holder globally for the Terminator franchise and the rights in the US market revert to me under US copyright law in a year and a half so he and I are talking about what we can do. Right now we are leaning toward doing a three-film arc and reinventing it. We’ll put more meat on the bones if we get past the next couple of hurdles as and when we announce that.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The world got into a bit of a hype overdrive earlier this week, when GotG star Michael Rooker revealed that the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release of the film would come with 80 minutes of cut footage. Before you start getting excited, James Gunn has done what James Gunn does best (when he's not making films, anyway) by debunking the talk on social media. It seems Rooker just got his wording a bit mixed up:

He means 80 minutes of extras. There are only a few minutes of cut scenes. Forgive him, he’s Rooker. https://t.co/ZhJ6Qlrjrc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2017

80 minutes of cut footage would be far too much, even for a film made by Zack Snyder, so the likelihood of that was always slim to begin with. 80 minutes of extras, however, is probably about right.

Spider-Man Homecoming

Remember the Iron Spider suit that appears in Homecoming? Well Marvel has released an image of it online for us all to gawp at:

It turns out the suit was also made for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. That's according to Dominik Zimmerle while speaking with Art of VFX about his studio Trixter's work on Homecoming.

“The new Spider-Man suit was actually designed for one of the next installments of the MCU, and models and textures were done by [visual effects company] Framestore. We took over the asset and did the lookdev based on provided concept art.”

Black Panther

A number of concept art posters were released at San Diego Comic Con last weekend, but one them flew under the radar: Black Panther.

