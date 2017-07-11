The World's Biggest Super Soaker is Powerful Enough to Shatter Windows

Last summer, Mark Rober built the world’s largest Nerf dart gun, capable of blasting foam at 40 mph. Sure, that made it slightly more dangerous than the toy it was based on, but it doesn’t even come close to Rober’s latest bonkers creation: a giant Super Soaker that fires water at 243 mph.
At seven feet long, Rober’s super-sized Super Soaker officially holds the Guinness World Record, but you’ll never, ever, want to find yourself caught in a water fight with it. The water gun’s giant green reservoir can be pressurized to 2,400 PSI, producing a stream of water that blasts out of the barrel with enough pressure to shatter windows—and take down anyone who dares reach for the garden hose. [YouTube]
