These Artists Use Oil, Paint, and Soap to Create Tiny Alien Galaxies

Scientists trying to unlock the secrets of our universe’s origin need to look no further than the photography studio of Thomas Blanchard and Oilhack. By mixing nothing more than paints, oil, and soap, the artists manage to create colourful miniature universes full of strange, tiny alien worlds.
Their latest video, Emerald, makes you wonder if NASA should be sending incredibly tiny probes to explore all of these new planets that look vibrant and teeming with life, instead of trying to raise enough money to visit Mars which we’re almost certain is a big red wasteland. [Vimeo via Laughing Squid]
