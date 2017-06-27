This Dance Video Is Seriously Freaking Me Out

Don’t waste your time trying to make sense of director Kouhei Nakama’s music video for Broke For Free’s Hella, because hyper-realistic action figures breaking apart and randomly exploding into hundreds of doppelgangers isn’t meant to be a understood. It’s eye candy for the sake of eye candy, with a sick beat tossed in for good measure.

As for a making-of? This video is entirely realised through computer animation, although from the looks of it each figurine appears to be based on a high-res laser scan of a real person who, thankfully, wasn’t asked to perform any of these moves.

