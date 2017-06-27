watch this

This Dance Video Is Seriously Freaking Me Out

By Andrew Liszewski on at

Don’t waste your time trying to make sense of director Kouhei Nakama’s music video for Broke For Free’s Hella, because hyper-realistic action figures breaking apart and randomly exploding into hundreds of doppelgangers isn’t meant to be a understood. It’s eye candy for the sake of eye candy, with a sick beat tossed in for good measure.

As for a making-of? This video is entirely realised through computer animation, although from the looks of it each figurine appears to be based on a high-res laser scan of a real person who, thankfully, wasn’t asked to perform any of these moves.

[Vimeo via Twitter - Eclectic Method]

Tags: