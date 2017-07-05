This Fluid Artist's Messy Painting Style is So Wonderfully Soothing to Watch

Like Jackson Pollock, Piet Mondrian, and other abstract artists before her, Crystal Ma creates colourful masterpieces that are as much about the creative process as they are about the finished product. As you watch Ma pour rainbow after flowing rainbow onto a canvas, it becomes hard to care what the final result even looks like.

You have to assume that Ma spent countless hours staring at the floating blobs inside a lava lamp as a kid before developing her abstract painting technique, which involves pouring layer after layer of acrylic paint mixtures on top of each other.

As the colours flow over one another, they interact and mix, producing patterns and designs you just couldn’t get using a paintbrush. Creating one of these artworks is probably even more relaxing—at least until you have to clean up the gallons of paint that have run off the canvas onto the floor. [YouTube via Taxi]