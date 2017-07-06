This Homemade Automatic BB Gun Is Even More Dangerous Than It Sounds

YouTube’s Giaco Whatever, who previously terrified us with a custom Nerf blaster capable of firing foam darts faster than the speed of sound, has now designed and built an automatic BB gun powered by a 4,000 PSI air tank that’s easily one of the most dangerous creations you’ll find online—so of course you want to see it in action.

Watching the BBs blast through a line of wine glasses at 4,000 frames per second will satisfy the destructive lust resulting from a weekend of watching fireworks explode. But the video contains another test fire where the automatic BB gun inadvertently fires right through all of the safety barriers its creator installed. In other words, please don’t build one of these yourself.

