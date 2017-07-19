This LSD-Fueled Rick and Morty Trailer May Actually Give You a Contact High

With Rick and Morty being just over a week away from its third season premiere, Justin Roiland and Cartoon Network have been dropping a series of weird, unsettling shorts to get everyone back in the mood, as it were. This new trailer for the show’s upcoming third season, however, takes it about 1800 steps further.

In it, Morty drops some acid (literally) and goes on the type of mindfuck journey that normally requires tagging along with your alcoholic mad scientist grandfather on one of his madcap adventures. In nearly each of his terrifying, drug-induced visions, Morty imagines himself being murdered by Rick in all sorts of fun and unusual ways, like being eaten alive or sacrificed in a Mayan temple by his entire family.

Remember, the safest way to consume Rick and Morty is to do it with an experienced guide who will sit with you throughout your experience and make sure that you don’t become overwhelmed by the madness of it all. So please plan appropriately when Rick and Morty comes back to Adult Swim on July 30.

