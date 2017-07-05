photography

This Photographer's Shots of Real Buildings Look Just Like Optical Illusions

By Andrew Liszewski on at

Serbian photographer Nikola Olic lives and works in Dallas, Texas, but he also travels the world with a keen eye that’s always looking for unusual angles on buildings and other structures. The result is a collection of architectural photographs that look more like impossible optical illusions.

Olic’s abstract shots make the world seem like a collection of M.C. Escher sketches, except that you can actually visit every single locale he photographs. Here’s a collection of some of his more recent work, which (more often than not) will leave you scratching your head, wondering exactly what you’re looking at. [Structure Photography]

Cutoff Building - Shenzhen, China - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

The Blue Green Mile - Dallas, TX - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Spaghetti Buildings - Tokyo, Japan - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

 

Sky - Long Beach, CA - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Mediterranean Tank - Barcelona, Spain - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Between Facades - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Spotlight - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Subway Curves - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Interrupted - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Ground Zero - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Parkland Hospital - Dallas, TX - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

 

The Smoking Building - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Reflection - Chicago, Illinois - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

More Art Posts:

Tags: