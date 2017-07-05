This Photographer's Shots of Real Buildings Look Just Like Optical Illusions

Serbian photographer Nikola Olic lives and works in Dallas, Texas, but he also travels the world with a keen eye that’s always looking for unusual angles on buildings and other structures. The result is a collection of architectural photographs that look more like impossible optical illusions.

Olic’s abstract shots make the world seem like a collection of M.C. Escher sketches, except that you can actually visit every single locale he photographs. Here’s a collection of some of his more recent work, which (more often than not) will leave you scratching your head, wondering exactly what you’re looking at. [Structure Photography]

Cutoff Building - Shenzhen, China - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

The Blue Green Mile - Dallas, TX - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Spaghetti Buildings - Tokyo, Japan - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Sky - Long Beach, CA - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Mediterranean Tank - Barcelona, Spain - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Between Facades - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Spotlight - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Subway Curves - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Interrupted - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Ground Zero - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Parkland Hospital - Dallas, TX - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

The Smoking Building - New York City, NY - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

Reflection - Chicago, Illinois - Photo courtesy Nikola Olic

