This Self-Charging Smartwatch Tops Up Its Battery As You Move

Don't you just hate when your watch's battery dies? Mine gave up the ghost two months ago, and shamefully I've been far too lazy to get it repaired. Really, I should probably consider backing the Sequent: a self-charging watch powered by a battery system that charges as you move around.

This seriously clever cookie of a timekeeper launched a funding pledge on Kickstarter a little over a month ago, and with a focus on fitness and sports apps, it's clearly aimed at people who are motivated enough to get off their lazy asses to get their watch's battery repaired. Not that it sounds like you'll ever have a problem with the Sequent in that regard.

Here's a little blurb from the Kickstarter page:

"SEQUENT has not only solved a major problem of the smart watch industry, which suffers from insufficient battery supply for its devices, but it also generates 100% clean energy. The watch features the newest generation of Heart Rate sensor, GPS tracking and notification system, which can connect by Bluetooth to our proprietary Biofeedback health & sport app."

You can currently back the fancypants watch for a cool £151. If the Sequent does indeed make it to retail, its makers say it will sell for £359, so that's a decidedly decent discount should you want to get in on the ground floor of this time-keeping, kinetic craze. At time of writing, the watch had raised 220,977 Swiss Francs (£160,902), comfortably smashing its initial CHF 80,000 (£64,361) goal.