This Valerian Clip Shows What's Possible When 3000 Alien Species Live Together

Though it’s easier to simply call Luc Besson’s new movie “Valerian,” that’s not the full title. The full title is “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” and a new clip from the film explains the title in detail.

This clip features Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) landing on that titular city of a thousand planets. It’s called Alpha, and it’s the result of thousand of planets combining over thousands of years and travelling hundreds of millions of miles. Check it out.

That is a beautiful scene. It’s also chocked full of a lot of interesting information that’s useful to later events in the film. But we won’t spoil that just yet.

One thing you may be wondering after watch the clip is, “How they hell did Alpha get created?” Well, the very first scene of Valerian answers that question in stunningly beautiful fashion. It opens in cinemas on 4th August.