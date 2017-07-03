This Video Shows The Biggest Differences Between Sam Raimi And Marc Webb's Spider-Man Films

Most people would agree Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies are superior to Marc Webb's Spider-Man movies. The question then becomes, "Why?" Well, we found a video that does a very good job of explaining "Why?"

Two Peter Parkers. Image: Google

The team at Screencrush put together the below video that takes a scene from Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and a similar scene from Webb's Amazing Spider-Man 2, and uses them to examine the huge gap between the movies. It gets a little hokey at times, but it's a fun, smart piece of film analysis.

Do you agree with the points made here?

[ScreenCrush YouTube]