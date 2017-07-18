Thor Ragnarok's Big Flame Beastie Surtur Will be Played by Shawshank Actor Clancy Brown

Thor Ragnarok is going to be ridiculous fun when it launches in UK cinemas on October 27. If Comic-Con footage of a surprisingly talkative Hulk didn't already tickle your fancy, perhaps the news that "the hardest screw that ever walked a turn at Shawshank" will voice the film's big-ass fire beastie will.

Yes, Clancy Brown – still best known for his superbly chilling portrayal of Captain Bryon T. Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption – is playing the monstrous Surtur. The news was confirmed by Ragnarok's director, Taika Waititi, in an interview with website Comicbook:

“I did a little of the mo-cap stuff for Surtur, body-wise, but then we have Clancy Brown doing the voice of Surtur. I’m playing a character from Planet Hulk called Korg. He becomes Thor’s mate. It started off as a very small role. It wasn’t me, I didn’t do it, but the role has gotten bigger now.”

You read that right: Ragnarok's director actually did some of the motion-capture for the big ol' fire monstrosity. How cool is that?! It reminds me of the time sound editor Matthew Wood ended up voicing General Grievous in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (stop that booing in the back!) after initially recording temporary ADR for the dastardly droid.

Brown is a terrific actor who can put that booming voice to surprisingly versatile effect. I can't wait until Surtur and chatterbox Hulk beat the ever living shit out of each other.