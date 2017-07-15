Tim Curry's Pennywise Spotted in Latest It Trailer

The new full-length trailer for the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s It is damn scary, with Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise looking, sounding, and overall being downright terrifying. However, Skarsgard isn’t the first clown to take on the role, and he has some oversized shoes to fill. Lucky for us, Tim Curry’s iconic clown has a place in the reboot.

Fans have pointed out a pretty nifty Easter egg near the end of the latest trailer. As Richie Tozier (played by Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) wanders through a creepy room filled with clown dolls, he’s attacked by Skarsgard’s Pennywise. But he’s not alone. If you look to the left of Pennywise, mid-attack you can catch a brief glimpse at a familiar face.

Tim curry pennywise on the left pic.twitter.com/5jaMkPPQ2N — Paul Flanagan (@flan86) July 27, 2017

That’s right, it’s our beloved Curry-fied Pennywise! Curry played the killer clown in the 1990 miniseries, scaring a generation of children nearly to death—albeit rather hilariously. And even though this reboot is definitively its own thing, with director Andrés Muschietti emphasising that it’s more for fans of the book than the miniseries was, it’s nice to see this latest version paying tribute to the one thing that made its predecessor so iconic. [ScreenCrush]

