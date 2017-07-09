Today Should Have Been The Release Day Of Fantastic Four 2

In some alternative universe, today is a big day for superhero movies. Forget Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming - today, the focus of the geek world have been focused on Fantastic Four 2, or "Fant4stic 2", as it might have been known.

Three years ago, prior to even the release of the first film in the franchise, Fox confidently announced a release date for its sequel. That day would have been today.

It turns out though, that history played out differently. The first Fantastic Four was met with terrible reviews: It currently sits at 9% on the Rotten Tomatoes "Tomatometer", which aggregates film critic reviews. Even amongst a less snooty audience, it sits at just 18%. For comparison, the similar execrable Suicide Squad sits at 25% with critics and 61% with audiences.

Fant-four-stick was also a box office stinker. It cost $120m to make - and pulled in only $168m. Given that the production budget doesn't include marketing and other costs, it's likely that the film actually made a loss.

To go over the film's other problems would be like kicking a twitching corpse - so we won't, because luckily Cinema Sins on YouTube has already done it:

Needless to say, the expected sequel did not get made. So, umm, don't expect to be heading to your local cineplex tonight to find out what happened to the team next. But just imagine what could have been.

So what's the point in us telling you this story? Perhaps it is a good example (looking at you, DC Shared Universe and Universal "Dark Universe") of why movie studios shouldn't be quite so hubristic.