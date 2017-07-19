TSB and Samsung Launch Iris-Scanning Account Logins

The subset of UK civilians that own a Samsung Galaxy 8 and have a TSB bank account are going to have a fun toy to play with this September, as the bank and the phone maker are teaming up to allow iris identification to access their account details.

That's when the bank will introduce iris scanning biometric logins to its banking app, which will only work with Samsung's flagship mobile and its existing built in eye recognition tools. It should take less than a second to log you in, says the TSB, and it's obviously easier than having to remember one of today's complicated passwords.

TSB's IT boss Carlos Abarca said he thinks its definitely a secure enough system to handle access to our pathetic savings as it uses more ID characteristics than fingerprint recognition, adding: "There's no security option that is absolutely perfect. We're relying not only on the biometrics but the digital certificate on the phone. To fake your eyeball is potentially possible -- but it is extremely difficult." [BBC]

