TSB and Samsung Launch Iris-Scanning Account Logins

The subset of UK civilians that own a Samsung Galaxy 8 and have a TSB bank account are going to have a fun toy to play with this September, as the bank and the phone maker are teaming up to allow iris identification to access their account details.
That's when the bank will introduce iris scanning biometric logins to its banking app, which will only work with Samsung's flagship mobile and its existing built in eye recognition tools. It should take less than a second to log you in, says the TSB, and it's obviously easier than having to remember one of today's complicated passwords.
TSB's IT boss Carlos Abarca said he thinks its definitely a secure enough system to handle access to our pathetic savings as it uses more ID characteristics than fingerprint recognition, adding: "There's no security option that is absolutely perfect. We're relying not only on the biometrics but the digital certificate on the phone. To fake your eyeball is potentially possible -- but it is extremely difficult." [BBC]
More Security Posts:
How Google Is Stopping Phishing Attacks from Unverified Apps
Google is adding a screen to the permissions process that will warn users if the app is new or unverified, signs that it might be linked to a phishing attempt.
£2m up for Grabs in Government's Anti-Terror Hackathon
Government wants to accelerate the hell out of tech solutions to the random loner problem.
US Border Officials Can Look On Your Phone But Cloud Data Is Out Of Bounds
They can take your handset, but they can never take your freedom to put things in cloud storage.
Australia Looking To Ban Encryption, Claims Maths Doesn't Apply Down Under
Australia is currently having a meltdown over people wanting to keep their dick pics secret.
shares