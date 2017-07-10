TV's Squirrel Girl Has Been Cast and We Are Appropriately Going Nuts

Marvel has found the cast of its New Warriors TV show—which also means that the studio has found its Squirrel Girl, who will be joining the team in their move to live-action comedy on Freeform. Ladies and Gentlemen, say hello to Milana Vayntrub, the face of Doreen Green herself.

Vayntrub’s delightful nut eater/butt kicker will be one of two leads in the 10-episode first season, alongside Baby Daddy’s Derek Theler as Mr. Immortal. The rest of the New Warriors are rounded out with Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe, and Kate Comer as Debrii.

From Left to Right: Jeremy Tardy, Calum Worthy, Matthew Moy, and Kate Comer. Images via Marvel.

Casting descriptions for each character describe New Warriors’ Squirrel Girl as a “ a totally empowered fangirl” whose “greatest quality is her optimism.” Meanwhile, Mr. Immortal is a man with the power to live forever, but “hasn’t made use of it at all,” figuring he’s got more than enough time to get around to being a hero eventually, Night Thrasher is “brilliant and noble and maybe a bit full of himself;” kinetic energy manipulator Speedball is an “impulsive people-pleaser with a misplaced sense of confidence;” germ-whisperer Microbe is a “shy hypochondriac” that is “impossible to keep secrets around;” and Debrii is a low-level telekinetic who is “proud, funny and quick witted.”

We’ll bring you more on New Warriors as we learn it, ahead of the show’s expected premiere sometime next year. [THR]

