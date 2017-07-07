Twitter Doesn't Count on Virgin Mobile Data Plans

Virgin's Mobile division has had an idea that might get you switching to one of its plans the next time it's time to sulk off from your current provider -- free data for some services. The latest thing to be added to its data-free whitelist is infinite-scrolling thing-to-do Twitter.

So now using Twitter on Virgin Mobile won't eat into your data allowance, so you can save the data for more important things, like streaming videos of people falling over or van drivers shouting at cyclists or whatever it is that's captivating the youth at any particular moment. It joins WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in being a thing you can do on your phone with a Virgin 4G SIM with no impact on your gigs remaining number.

Virgin's Jeff Dodds said: "Our customers want more than extra texts and minutes – they want innovative new services that really make a difference to them. We want to focus our services towards how our customers use their devices and live their lives, giving them value that they can see and understand."

A man from Twitter also said something, but it was even less thrilling than that. [Virgin Mobile]

