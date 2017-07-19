Uber Doesn't Deny What's Clearly Happening in the Front Seat of This Driver's Car

What the fuck is going on in the front seat of this car? It may be something else or it may be exactly what it looks like. Aner Manuel, a stylist in Boston, claims he captured the video of his Uber driver being “intimate” with a woman while driving him in mid-July. Of course, this would be unsafe (yes, drivers have killed people while getting road head before), but it would also be an inexcusable violation of Uber’s rules for drivers.

Posted to Uber’s Facebook page, here is Manuel’s account of what happened (emphasis ours):

On Sunday July 16th I received the most dangerous and inappropriate uber ride ever. As I approached my uber, I noticed there was a passenger in the front seat. I double checked to make sure I didn’t select UberPool, and then approached the car. I assumed it may have been a family member of some sort. As we pulled off the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion. She then began to grope him and grab him. They began to kiss and she began loosening his belt. As we got further and further from my pickup location I had no idea where I was, so I had to stay in the car. She then proceeded to perform oral sex. This was my last straw. I asked the driver to drop me off. Since I’ve contacted uber and they refunded me for trip and gave me a “$10 credit”. They’ve seen this video and are still “investigating”. They have been extremely bad at answering any messages I’ve sent, and I demand something gets done. This is not okay!

In a statement to Gizmodo, Uber confirmed the company is investigating the incident.

“The behaviour of this former driver is appalling and is not tolerated on the Uber app,” said an Uber spokesperson. “As soon as this situation was reported to us, we immediately removed this driver’s access.”

Uber overhauled its vetting process for new drivers in the past few months, but in a year marred by PR calamities and high profile exits, an overly amorous driver can hardly be considered good news.

