UK Wins Battle to Build Full Electric Mini

The forthcoming electric version of BMW's next-generation Mini is to be built in the UK, as the company's bosses have decided that our Oxford base is the best place to knock them out from, despite all the UK/EU/Brexit hoo-haa that had some worrying end production might be handled elsewhere.
This news comes via official confirmation that an all-electric version of the Mini is due in 2019, which is to use a powertrain built in Germany that's then to be assembled into one of the cute little cars in the company's existing plant in Oxford. BMW's only electric Mini option at the moment is a £32k hybrid Countryman with an advertised maximum battery-only range of 26 miles, so it's about due for a full electric upgrade.
Business Secretary Greg Clark said of the choice: "BMW's decision recognises the strength of the excellent workforce, our record of innovation and the productive relationship between the automotive sector and the government."[Oxford Times]
More Cars Posts:
The Government Plans to Ban All New Petrol and Diesel Cars and Vans by 2040
The days of the good old trusty internal combustion engine may be numbered.
A Melted Duck Has Driven Japanese Twitter Users Completely Bonkers
Will someone please think of the poor duck?!
Scientists Discover How Diesel Could Pollute Less Than Petrol
Though, admittedly, the sample size was rather small.
The Kids Don't Dream of a Driving Licence Any More
Number of under-25s learning to drive is metaphorically reversing off a cliff.
shares