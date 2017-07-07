Watch a High-Speed Train Race a Fighter Jet

If you don’t live in a country where high-speed trains are common, you might not realise how fast they can really go. Travelling at just shy of 200 miles per hour, this TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse) train in France was able to keep pace with a fighter jet during an inaugural run of a new line.

Of course, if the Dassault Rafale fighter jet’s pilot were to hit its afterburners and accelerate the craft towards its top speed of 1,188 miles per hour, the plane would leave this high-speed train in the dust. But delta-winged fighters still require a certain level of speed to just stay airborne, and it’s impressive that this TGV can keep pace with it even at low airspeeds. [YouTube via Likecool]

