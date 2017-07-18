Watch a Master Magician Slice an Olive by Throwing a Playing Card

Ninjas are stereotypically known for their expertise with shuriken, also known as throwing stars. But while Rick Smith Jr. spends his days as a professional magician, we’re going to assume his nights are spent as a crime-fighting ninja who uses throwing cards instead of pointy stars.
Rick recently spent some time with the folks from Dude Perfect and showed off his amazing card-throwing skills. If slicing a thrown olive in half using just a flying card isn’t enough to wow you, then you’ve officially spent too much time on the internet. [YouTube via Likecool]
